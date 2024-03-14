Simu Liu Reveals Injury That Almost Stopped Him From Performing With Ryan Gosling at Oscars 2024

Ryan Gosling‘s performance of “I’m Just Ken” was a highlight from the 2024 Oscars earlier this week. It was also an opportunity for many of the castmates to close the chapter on Barbie after a whirlwind year.

In a recent interview, Ken actor Simu Liu revealed that an injury almost stopped him from taking the stage with Ryan and their costars Kingsley Ben-Adir, Ncuti Gatwa and Scott Evans.

Thankfully, he was able to work things out. However, he explained what was going on behind the scenes.

While on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna, Simu explained that he was recovering from a torn Achilles tendon.

“I’m like four months into recovering from Achilles surgery, but I’m powering through it because I’m like, ‘I feel like this is going to be a historic moment that I would never forgive myself if I wasn’t a part of,’” he recalled.

He continued, expressing doubts about the decision: “I definitely was like, ‘Should I be doing this?’ I was talking to my physio [physical therapist] and he’s like, ‘Ehhhh.’ But I was like, ‘Ok, whatever, I’m going to do it.’”

Simu tore his Achilles tendon in late October 2023. He then used the injury to inspire his Halloween costume.

Revisit’s the group’s performance!