Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Photographer Calls Out Report Claiming He Photoshopped Pregnancy Announcement Amid Kate Middleton Photo Scandal

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s photographer is speaking out amid allegations.

Misan Harriman addressed allegations that he Photoshopped the Duchess of Sussex’s pregnancy announcement amid Kate Middleton’s own Photoshop scandal.

“Unfortunately, there’s been an article on the Daily Mail saying that I have admitted to doctoring the pregnancy announcement portrait I took of Harry and Meghan,” he said on social media in a video, referring to the image of the couple from 2020 when she revealed her pregnancy with their second child, Princess Lilibet.

“Apparently I was switching out trees and meadows and I admitted to this in an episode of a podcast called ‘Private Passions.’”

He called the allegation “crazy,” noting that the interviewer, Michael Berkeley, had asked him a very “leading question” when they were discussing how he was able to virtually shoot the Sussexes using special technology on an iPad during the coronavirus lockdown.

“I get that a lot in regards to Harry and Meghan and I tend to swerve, ignore, try and get back on track, and say what I’m there to say rather than any sort of intrigue and gossip and that’s exactly what happened,” he added.

He then played a clip from the 2022 interview in which Berkeley asked Harriman, “They weren’t actually under a willow tree. They were lying outside in a meadow, weren’t they, Harry and Meghan, when you took a photograph of them?”

He said the only thing that he changed in the photo was the “black-and-white color grade.” The photographer clearly replied “no” before explaining, “They were lost in their love at home in their garden, comfortable, celebrating new joy, new life, the fortitude of hoping for life in life after such loss that they went through with the miscarriage. So it really was a particularly joyous image to celebrate life itself.”

The photographer slammed the Daily Mail for mincing his words.

“So, that exchange could amount to me admitting to doctoring an image is insidious and really dangerous journalism. Any mention of meadows and willow trees came out of the person doing the interview. Not my mouth.”

“So to see an article, saying, as fact, that I did what I did not do, is extraordinary to me. And then to try to merge it with this current news cycle, what’s happening, it’s just tragic to see,” he added.

