Bill Skarsgard's 'The Crow' Trailer Teases a Bloody Revenge Tale - Watch Now!

The first trailer for Bill Skarsgard‘s The Crow movie remake is here!

Here’s a synopsis of the movie: Soulmates Eric Draven (Skarsgård) and Shelly Webster (FKA twigs) are brutally murdered when the demons of her dark past catch up with them. Given the chance to save his true love by sacrificing himself, Eric sets out to seek merciless revenge on their killers, traversing the worlds of the living and the dead to put the wrong things right. Danny Huston also stars.

The film is a modern reimagining of the graphic novel by James O’Barr, and will hit theaters on June 7. There’s also a previous version of The Crow movie, made in 1994, starring the late Brandon Lee.

Watch the trailer, embedded below, and see some stills in the gallery of this post.