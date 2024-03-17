Oscar-Winning Screenwriter David Seidler Dies at 86

David Seidler has sadly passed away.

The British screenwriter, who won an Oscar in 2011 for his work on The King’s Speech, was 86 years old.

David’s manager Jeff Aghassi told The Hollywood Reporter, that he died on Saturday (March 16) during a fly-fishing trip in New Zealand.

“David was in the place he loved most in the world — New Zealand — doing what gave him the greatest peace, which was fly-fishing,” Jeff shared with the outlet. “If given the chance, it is exactly as he would have scripted it.”

David‘s other projects include Francis Ford Coppola’s 1988 film Tucker: The Man and his Dream, as well as TV shows such as Days of Our Lives and General Hospital.

His cause of death has not been confirmed.

Our thoughts go out to David Seidler‘s loved one’s during this difficult time.

