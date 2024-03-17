Top Stories
A Big Star Says 'The Narrative Is Wrong' About His Friend Ariana Grande's Love Life

30 Stars with Irish Heritage (Including 1 Who Recently Made History!)

Brenda Song &amp; Macaulay Culkin Dress Up In Their Y2K Best for Very Rare Red Carpet Appearance

Julie Andrews Talks 'Princess Diaries 3,' &amp; She Has Some Bad News

Sun, 17 March 2024 at 4:19 pm

Stars Banned From Other Countries & the Surprising Reasons Revealed!

Stars Banned From Other Countries & the Surprising Reasons Revealed!

Not everyone is welcome to travel all over the world.

Over the years, some of our favorite celebrities have reportedly received bans from entire countries, all for different reasons.

There are many different reasons stars have been banned from different countries, including acts seen as disrespectful during live events, voicing support for certain groups or countries, or having previous arrests. As a result, many celebrities have been turned away at airports, or simply told they could not visit certain countries.

Click through to see which stars are surprisingly banned from other countries…

