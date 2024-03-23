Top Stories
Mar 23, 2024 at 5:07 pm
By JJ Staff

Joe Jonas Dating History - Full List of Ex-Girlfriends & Ex-Wives Revealed

Continue Here »

Joe Jonas Dating History - Full List of Ex-Girlfriends & Ex-Wives Revealed

It’s time to take a look back at Joe Jonas‘ love life.

Back in September 2023, it was announced that the 34-year-old Jonas Brothers singer had filed for divorce from wife Sophie Turner after four years of marriage and two kids together.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Joe Jonas

Now that Joe is off the market again, we’re taking a look back at all of Joe‘s famous exes, from models to actresses to a graphic designer.

Click through to find out who Joe Jonas has been linked to over the years…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Dating History, EG, Extended, Joe Jonas, Slideshow