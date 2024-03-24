Olivia Colman Addresses Hollywood's Gender Pay Disparity

Olivia Colman is speaking out about the gender pay gap in Hollywood.

The 50-year-old Oscar and Emmy-winning actress has starred in so many memorable projects, such as The Crown, The Lost Daughter, and Wonka.

Olivia recently commented on her experience as a woman in the film industry and how she believes her career earnings would differ if she were a man.

Keep reading to find out more…

“Don’t get me started on the pay disparity, but male actors get paid more because they used to say they drew in the audiences,” The Favourite star told Christiane Amanpour on CNN’s The Amanpour Hour. “And actually, that hasn’t been true for decades but they still like to use that as a reason to not pay women as much as their male counterparts.”

As for how the pay gap has impacted her personally, Olivia stated, “I’m very aware that if I was Oliver Colman, I’d be earning a f–k of a lot more than I am. I know of one pay disparity, which is a 12,000% difference.”

If you haven’t seen, Olivia Colman revealed what she stole from The Crown set!

Watch the full clip from Olivia’s interview here…