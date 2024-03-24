Top Stories
'You' Season 5 Cast - 2 Stars Confirmed to Return, 3 Join Cast & Big Actor Rumored to Make a Comeback

Why Isn't Amanda Bynes in 'Quiet on Set'? Sources Reveal She Turned Down Offer Because...

Will the Original Avengers Star In Any More Marvel Projects? Here's What the 6 Actors Had to Say (Someone Really Wants Another Solo Movie!)

Rebel Wilson Promises to Expose Identity of Hollywood 'A-shole' She's Worked With, Says He's Threatening Her

Mar 24, 2024 at 3:58 pm
By JJ Staff

Millie Bobby Brown & Fiancé Jake Bongiovi Celebrate 3 Years Together

Millie Bobby Brown & Fiancé Jake Bongiovi Celebrate 3 Years Together

Millie Bobby Brown is celebrating her and fiancé Jake Bongiovi‘s love!

The 20-year-old Stranger Things star and the 21-year-old model just celebrated three years together! The pair first went public with their relationship in June 2021.

They got engaged in April 2023.

Millie took to Instagram on Saturday (March 23) to celebrate her and Jake‘s special day!

Keep reading to find out more…

On her Instagram Story, the Enola Holmes actress shared a cute selfie of the two of them snuggled up close to one another.

“Three years of bliss,” Millie captioned the photo. “Love you best friend.”

On his Instagram Story, Jake posted a sweet message along with a photo of Millie and her dog.

The son of Jon Bon Jovi wrote, “Time flies when you’re having fun ❤️ I love you so much.”

If you missed the news, one of Millie Bobby Brown‘s Stranger Things co-stars confirmed that they will officiate her wedding!

Also, find out how Jake Bongiovi proposed to Millie Bobby Brown!

