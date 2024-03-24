Millie Bobby Brown & Fiancé Jake Bongiovi Celebrate 3 Years Together

Millie Bobby Brown is celebrating her and fiancé Jake Bongiovi‘s love!

The 20-year-old Stranger Things star and the 21-year-old model just celebrated three years together! The pair first went public with their relationship in June 2021.

They got engaged in April 2023.

Millie took to Instagram on Saturday (March 23) to celebrate her and Jake‘s special day!

On her Instagram Story, the Enola Holmes actress shared a cute selfie of the two of them snuggled up close to one another.

“Three years of bliss,” Millie captioned the photo. “Love you best friend.”

On his Instagram Story, Jake posted a sweet message along with a photo of Millie and her dog.

The son of Jon Bon Jovi wrote, “Time flies when you’re having fun ❤️ I love you so much.”

