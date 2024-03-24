Top Stories
'You' Season 5 Cast - 2 Stars Confirmed to Return, 3 Join Cast &amp; Big Actor Rumored to Make a Comeback

'You' Season 5 Cast - 2 Stars Confirmed to Return, 3 Join Cast & Big Actor Rumored to Make a Comeback

Why Isn't Amanda Bynes in 'Quiet on Set'? Sources Reveal She Turned Down Offer Because...

Why Isn't Amanda Bynes in 'Quiet on Set'? Sources Reveal She Turned Down Offer Because...

Will the Original Avengers Star In Any More Marvel Projects? Here's What the 6 Actors Had to Say (Someone Really Wants Another Solo Movie!)

Will the Original Avengers Star In Any More Marvel Projects? Here's What the 6 Actors Had to Say (Someone Really Wants Another Solo Movie!)

Rebel Wilson Promises to Expose Identity of Hollywood 'A-shole' She's Worked With, Says He's Threatening Her

Rebel Wilson Promises to Expose Identity of Hollywood 'A-shole' She's Worked With, Says He's Threatening Her

Mar 24, 2024 at 2:59 pm
By JJ Staff

Every 'Spider-Man' Movie's Budget - Each Film's Cost, Ranked From Lowest to Highest Budget

Continue Here »

Every 'Spider-Man' Movie's Budget - Each Film's Cost, Ranked From Lowest to Highest Budget

The Spider-Man franchise is box office gold.

The fan-favorite Marvel character has brought in some big bucks at the box office over the years – but the movies cost a decent amount themselves, too.

From the Tobey Maguire-fronted am Raimi films, to the Andrew Garfield-led Marc Webb movies, to the most recently Spider-Man movies with Tom Holland, plus the voice of Shameik Moore leading Into the Spider-Verse, the franchise has largely been a critical and commercial success.

But how much did each movie cost to make?

Click through to see the estimated budget of every Spider-Man movie through the years, adjusted for inflation…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Box Office, EG, Extended, Movies, Slideshow, Spider Man