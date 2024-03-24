Every 'Spider-Man' Movie's Budget - Each Film's Cost, Ranked From Lowest to Highest Budget

The Spider-Man franchise is box office gold.

The fan-favorite Marvel character has brought in some big bucks at the box office over the years – but the movies cost a decent amount themselves, too.

From the Tobey Maguire-fronted am Raimi films, to the Andrew Garfield-led Marc Webb movies, to the most recently Spider-Man movies with Tom Holland, plus the voice of Shameik Moore leading Into the Spider-Verse, the franchise has largely been a critical and commercial success.

But how much did each movie cost to make?

