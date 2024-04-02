Top Stories
Hunter Schafer Reveals the Famous Celeb She Dated in 2019, Has Simple Response to 'Euphoria' Season 3 Rumor &amp; More

Hunter Schafer Reveals the Famous Celeb She Dated in 2019, Has Simple Response to 'Euphoria' Season 3 Rumor & More

There's a Big Rumor About Kylie Jenner &amp; Timothee Chalamet - Here's the Truth!

There's a Big Rumor About Kylie Jenner & Timothee Chalamet - Here's the Truth!

14 Celebrities Make Forbes' Billionaires List: Net Worths Ranked From Lowest to Highest (With the Top Earner at $5.5 Billion)

14 Celebrities Make Forbes' Billionaires List: Net Worths Ranked From Lowest to Highest (With the Top Earner at $5.5 Billion)

Netflix Cancels 3 TV Shows

Netflix Cancels 3 TV Shows

Apr 02, 2024 at 3:17 pm
By JJ Staff

Meghan Markle Treats Kids to Storytime During Surprise Visit at Children's Hospital Los Angeles

Meghan Markle Treats Kids to Storytime During Surprise Visit at Children's Hospital Los Angeles

Meghan Markle treated the kids at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles to a surprise visit in March and footage has been released!

The Duchess of Sussex participated in the hospital’s month-long campaign, Make March Matter, by treating patients and staff to a very special Literally Healing story time on March 21.

Meghan used her acting skills to voice the characters in books like “Rosie the Riveter,” “Pete the Cat,” and “I Saw a Cat.”

CHLA’s Literally Healing is an innovative reading program that gifts families at CHLA more than 65,000 books annually and provides a unique opportunity to promote literacy, as well as supports and strengthens patients’ families through additional therapeutic literary resources.

Head inside to watch the video footage…

The appearance took place one day before Kate Middleton made her public statement about her cancer diagnosis. Read what Meghan said in response to the news.

Watch the video footage of Meghan below!
Just Jared on Facebook
meghan markle childrens hospital los angeles 01.
meghan markle childrens hospital los angeles 02.
meghan markle childrens hospital los angeles 03.
meghan markle childrens hospital los angeles 04.

Photos: Children’s Hospital Los Angeles
Posted to: Meghan Markle