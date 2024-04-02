Meghan Markle Treats Kids to Storytime During Surprise Visit at Children's Hospital Los Angeles

Meghan Markle treated the kids at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles to a surprise visit in March and footage has been released!

The Duchess of Sussex participated in the hospital’s month-long campaign, Make March Matter, by treating patients and staff to a very special Literally Healing story time on March 21.

Meghan used her acting skills to voice the characters in books like “Rosie the Riveter,” “Pete the Cat,” and “I Saw a Cat.”

CHLA’s Literally Healing is an innovative reading program that gifts families at CHLA more than 65,000 books annually and provides a unique opportunity to promote literacy, as well as supports and strengthens patients’ families through additional therapeutic literary resources.

Head inside to watch the video footage…

The appearance took place one day before Kate Middleton made her public statement about her cancer diagnosis. Read what Meghan said in response to the news.

Watch the video footage of Meghan below!