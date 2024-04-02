Meet Broadway's 'Tommy' Star Ali Louis Bourzgui with These 10 Fun Facts! (Exclusive)

Ali Louis Bourzgui is currently winning over audiences with his performance as Tommy in the new hit revival of The Who’s Tommy.

We caught up with the 24-year-old rising star, who is making his Broadway debut after previously being featured in the national tour productions of Tony-winning musicals Company and The Band’s Visit.

Tommy just opened on Broadway to rave reviews and the production is currently running at the Nederlander Theatre in New York City.

Check out 10 Fun Facts about Ali below.

Growing up in Massachusetts the other thing to do other than theatre was skiing. All through high school I was a part of the ski racing team and still know how to downhill ski race. I’m a vintage clothing collector. I love finding and styling clothes from the 60s and 70s. Give me a knit polo and a dagger collar any day. My favorite piece I’ve ever found is a wool polo with a Georges Seurat painting sewn into it. I have a deep love for songwriting and playing guitar. I’ve been working on an original album for a while now. Though in Tommy, I really dig into loud, rough rock vocals, the music I write at home is self coined “lullaby music.” Soft guitar, strings and vocal harmonies that attempt to evoke a peaceful sense of home and the album will be exploring the idea of what home means and how to reclaim it in a constantly shifting career in the arts. My dad is from Morocco and I take pride in being one of the very few Moroccan actors in this business. My brother and I recently got our Moroccan citizenships and I’ve been trying to work on getting more Darija (Moroccan Arabic) under my belt. I’ve also recently dove deep into the world of Moroccan music. The likes of Gnawa musicians like Hamid El Kasri and New York’s own Samir Langus (often seen in Brooklyn.) My favorite celebrity personality is Jeff Goldblum. He’s such a role model for me in how to dress sharp and not take the world too seriously. He’s a brilliant actor as well as jazz pianist and he exudes class and a sense of wonder. I do a pretty good impression of him and even feel like I do some Goldblum eyes in this show 👀.

Head inside to read the rest of the fun facts…

In addition to the Jeff Goldblum impression, I’m a man of many voices and impressions. Some of these include Teddy (Bob’s Burgers), many of the characters from Big Mouth, Shaggy and Scooby, Michael Caine, Alan Rickman, David Attenborough and more… look, I was bored in high school. My favorite movie is Miyazaki’s Spirited Away, which in many many ways inspired many elements of my portrayal of Tommy. The way I fly through lifts and float through the space in the first act is inspired by the movement patterns shown in this film. And many of the themes of excess, worship culture and family explored in this film helped me draw parallels for a specific arc. My first role in theatre was a lollipop guild munchkin in the Wizard of Oz when I was 11. I sang the words “we represent the lollipop guild” and the theatre bug hit me instantly. Surprising what will get ya LOL Because of playing Tommy, I’ve had the honor of singing and playing alongside the legendary Pete Townshend on stage! I make a mean playlist and can make a great collection of songs with a theme or for an exact taste I know someone might have.

