Paris Hilton & Carter Reum Explain Why They're Not Posting Photos of Daughter London

Paris Hilton and her husband Carter Reum are parents to two babies: a son named Phoenix and a daughter named London.

Phoenix has been featured on his parents’ social media accounts, but London has largely been kept out of public view.

If you don’t know, Phoenix was born in January of 2023 and within a few months of his birth, trolls began posting negative comments about his head.

In November of 2023, Paris and Carter announced the birth of their daughter, and we’ve only had a glimpse of her on social media (and have never seen her face).

Over Easter weekend, after Paris shared lots of photos of her son Phoenix enjoying the holiday, the couple were questioned about why London wasn’t being featured. Many came to their defense over wanting to shield their daughter after the negativity they faced with Phoenix.

Carter himself directly addressed one commenter asking where London is.

On Instagram, Carter responded to a curious fan, “not quite ready to share her w the world but she’s adorable and looks just like her mamma ❤❤.”

On TikTok, Paris responded to another fan asking.

“I always look for him! Don’t worry, I’m 70 years old and I have eight grandchildren. Phoenix is just precious. I can’t wait until you feel safe enough to show us his sister,” a commenter wrote, to which Paris replied, “🥹🥰love you, soon 💗.”

