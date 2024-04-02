Apr 02, 2024 at 2:34 pm
Disney Brings Back 'Descendants' Franchise with New Installment Starring Kylie Cantrall as Red
- Disney+ released the first teaser trailer for the upcoming Descendants movie starring Kylie Cantrall as the new character Red – Just Jared Jr
- Shakira made a controversial statement about the Barbie movie – Celebitchy
- Black women in country speak out about Beyonce entering the genre – Popsugar
- A beloved character is returning to Netflix in a live-action/animated hybrid film – Just Jared Jr
Photos: Disney Posted to: Descendants, Kylie Cantrall, Newsies