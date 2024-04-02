Jennie Garth Gives One Final Statement on Dan Schneider, the Co-Creator of Her Show 'What I Like About You'

Jennie Garth worked with Dan Schenider on the series What I Like About You and she has one short and final statement to say about his scandal.

Schneider was the subject of the new docu-series Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV, which explored allegations of inappropriate behavior on the sets of his Nickelodeon shows.

After creating The Amanda Show for Amanda Bynes, Schneider worked with her again on the WB series What I Like About You, in which Jennie played the actress’ sister.

In a new interview, Jennie was asked to comment on the scandal and share her current friendship status with Amanda.

Keep reading to find out more…

“I don’t want to talk about Dan Schneider ever again in my life,” Jennie told THR.

Jennie said that she has not spoken to Amanda since the airing of the docu-series, but said, “I just love her and I would love to see her at any point.”

A couple years ago, Amanda talked about the one show she’d return to acting for.