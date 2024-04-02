Top Stories
Hunter Schafer Reveals the Famous Celeb She Dated in 2019, Has Simple Response to 'Euphoria' Season 3 Rumor &amp; More

Hunter Schafer Reveals the Famous Celeb She Dated in 2019, Has Simple Response to 'Euphoria' Season 3 Rumor & More

There's a Big Rumor About Kylie Jenner &amp; Timothee Chalamet - Here's the Truth!

There's a Big Rumor About Kylie Jenner & Timothee Chalamet - Here's the Truth!

14 Celebrities Make Forbes' Billionaires List: Net Worths Ranked From Lowest to Highest (With the Top Earner at $5.5 Billion)

14 Celebrities Make Forbes' Billionaires List: Net Worths Ranked From Lowest to Highest (With the Top Earner at $5.5 Billion)

Netflix Cancels 3 TV Shows

Netflix Cancels 3 TV Shows

Apr 02, 2024 at 2:21 pm
By JJ Staff

The 10 Best Episodes of '9-1-1' of All Time, Ranked

Continue Here »

The 10 Best Episodes of '9-1-1' of All Time, Ranked

9-1-1 is hotter than ever!

The fan favorite series aired its first six seasons over on Fox before the network canceled the show. ABC saved the series, which began airing Season 7 – and now Season 8 is officially on the way!

The series explores the high-pressure experiences of the first responders who are thrust into the most frightening, shocking, and heart-stopping situations.

Along the way, there have been some particular standout episodes of the show among fans. We’ve rounded up every IMDb user rating of every episode of 9-1-1, and found the ten episodes with the highest scores.

Find out the highest rated 9-1-1 episodes of all time…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: ABC
Posted to: 9-1-1, EG, evergreen, Extended, Slideshow, Television