Anya Taylor Joy Confirms She Secretly Married Malcolm McRae 2 Years Ago!

Anya Taylor Joy confirmed she got married in secret!

The 27-year-old actress confirmed she wed musician Malcolm McRae on April Fool’s Day back in 2022.

We first got word that they possibly married back in 2022, and then there were photos of what seems to be a second wedding celebration from October of 2023. Now, Anya is confirming that they did say “I do” back in 2022.

Keep reading to find out more…

“Two years ago, on April Fools, I secretly married my best friend in New Orleans. The magic of that day is ingrained in every cell of my being, forever. Happy second ( first ) anniversary my love…you’re the coolest🫀 N.B yes, those are anatomically correct heart cakes. Yes, I am the vampire Lestat,” she wrote alongside the photos, which you can see on her Instagram. She also confirmed she was wearing a Dior gown for the first wedding.

You can see the guest list for their second wedding – which happened in Italy in 2023 – right here.

Congrats to Anya Taylor Joy and her husband Malcolm McRae!