Rihanna Rocks Red Lip & Bangs For Fenty x Puma Launch Event In London

Rihanna is stepping for the launch of the FENTY x PUMA Creeper Phatty Earth Tone at Tobacco Dock on Wednesday (April 17) in London.

The 36-year-old entertainer turned fashion and beauty mogul wore an oversized look for the launch of her new sneaker, complete with a bold red lip and her hair styled with bangs!

RiRi‘s new FENTY x PUMA sneaker will officially be released on Thursday (April 18). It is a new version of the original Creeper shoe, and features “luxe, nubuck materials and touches of gold.”

Fans will be able to purchase the Creeper Phatty Earth Tone shoes in the color Totally Taupe at Puma.com on Thursday (April 18) at midnight ET. The sneaker will also come in two more colors – Green Fog and Warm White – which will drop a week later.

Just last weekend, Rihanna was spotted out at Coachella, supporting her beau A$AP Rocky‘s surprise performance with Doja Cat.

Browse through the gallery to see more photos of Rihanna at the FENTY x PUMA launch party…