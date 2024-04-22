Hallmark's Tyler Hynes Used to Sing This Taylor Swift Lyric Over & Over on Set!

A Tyler Hynes fun fact for all of his fans out there!

If you don’t know, Tyler is a huge fan favorite on the Hallmark Channel.

Well, his former co-star once dished about a song he would sing over and over on set, and with the release of The Tortured Poets Department, Taylor‘s latest album, we thought this was the perfect time to share this tidbit!

Keep reading to find out more…

“He would sing Taylor Swift every day, all day,” Rhiannon Fish once told Just Jared about the day to day life on the set of A Picture of Her with Tyler. The Hallmark movie debuted last year.

She added that there was one song that he sung more than the others though: “Anti-Hero”!

“But just the only line he knew was, ‘It’s me. Hi, I’m the problem. It’s me,’” she recalled. “He was singing that and I would tell him to sing the other lyrics, and he was always like, ‘No, that’s just, that’s it, that’s all I know.’ Just those, just those lines.”

Rhiannon joked, “I don’t know if he would be willing to admit to it, but, yeah.”

“When we wrapped, I bought him a mug that said, ‘It’s me. Hi, I’m the problem. It’s me.’”

She also hinted that Tyler actually picked up the song thanks to the viral TikTok meme.

“He blamed it on Penn Badgley,” Rhiannon shared. “He saw his [TikTok], and that’s where he claims that he learned it from..”

Find out which Hallmark film Tyler would love to make a sequel for!