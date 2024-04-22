Succession's Juliana Canfield Gets Support from Castmates at Opening Night of Broadway's New Hit Play 'Stereophonic'

The Broadway play Stereophonic is officially open and it’s expected to be the big hit of the season!

Juliana Canfield, best known for her work on HBO’s Succession, is a member of the ensemble cast and she walked the red carpet at the opening night show on Friday (April 19) at the Golden Theatre in New York City.

The cast also includes Tom Pecinka, Sarah Pidgeon, Eli Gelb, Andrew R. Butler, Chris Stack, and Will Brill.

Juliana was supported by her Succession castmates J. Smith-Cameron, Zoe Winters, and David Rasche at the opening night performances.

Some of the other celebs in attendance included Rachel Brosnahan, Sadie Sink, Louisa Jacobson, Taran Killam and Cobie Smulders, Dylan Mulvaney, Common, and Christian Slater, among others. Check out photos in the gallery!

Stereophonic, written by David Adjmi, takes place in a music studio in 1976 as an up-and-coming rock band recording a new album finds itself suddenly on the cusp of superstardom. The ensuing pressures could spark their breakup — or their breakthrough. Arcade Fire‘s Will Butler wrote original songs for the play!

Get your tickets now to see Stereophonic on Broadway.