Hugh Grant Spills Details About 'Bridget Jones 4,' Seemingly Confirms Major Suspected Plot Point

Hugh Grant is speaking out about the upcoming fourth Bridget Jones movie, and unfortunately, seemed to confirm some upsetting news for fans in the process.

If you don’t know, Hugh co-starred alongside Renee Zellweger in the first two Bridget Jones films: 2001′s Bridget Jones’s Diary and 2004′s Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason. He opted not to return for 2016′s Bridget Jones’s Baby and it was inferred that his character, Daniel Cleaver, had died in a plane crash before a little newspaper headline tease at the end that he was actually found alive.

Now, Hugh is revealing a few details about the film, which will hit Peacock over Valentine’s Day in 2025.

Hugh told ET, “I’ll tell you what, I think this script for the fourth Bridget is the best one of the four. And, in fact, one of the best scripts I have read for in a long time.”

He then seemingly confirmed that Colin Firth‘s character, who was the father of Bridget Jones‘ baby, won’t be appearing. The fourth film, Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, is seemingly based on the Helen Fielding book of the same name. In “Mad About the Boy,” Mark Darcy (played by Firth) has died. When fans of the book series heard the title for movie #4, they immediately suspected that Colin would be written out.

About the plot of the film, Hugh shared, “It’s based on trying to bring up two children alone, and then [it's] all mixed up in the Bridget Jones [style] comedy, so its very sad, as well as very funny. It has me in tears.” This seems to confirm what fans suspected: that Colin won’t be appearing in any major capacity as Mark. He was not included in the cast list press release.

“It just suddenly sprang out of, you know, Helen writing another book. Hopefully, we’re not too ancient. I don’t do much now, I’ve just got a few scenes,” Hugh added.

