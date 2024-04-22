Taylor Swift Reveals the Meaning Behind Every 'The Tortured Poets Department' Song!

Taylor Swift is telling the stories behind the music!

The 34-year-old superstar singer-songwriter is providing insight into the making of her record-breaking new album, The Tortured Poets Department.

Amazon revealed a special, track-by-track experience available to stream on Amazon Music, where fans can listen to Taylor’s album including new commentary from Taylor interspersed throughout the album. Click here to listen!

See some of the biggest revelations inside…