Apr 22, 2024 at 10:44 am
By JJ Staff

The Most Popular 'Chicago Med' Stars, Ranked From Lowest to Highest Following

Chicago Med is one of the biggest shows on TV, and so are its stars!

The medical TV series, co-created by Law & Order creator Dick Wolf, centers around the emergency department (ED) doctors and nurses of Gaffney Chicago Medical Center as they work to nurse patients back to health and save their lives. It also includes crossovers with the other Chicago-based shows in the franchise, including Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D.

Season 9 is currently in full swing – Find out who returned and who didn’t – and so many of the stars are growing their already huge fanbases on social media.

We’ve rounded up the main cast of Chicago Med, and ranked them according to their following.

Find out who the most popular stars of Chicago Med are, ranked…

Photos: NBC
