TikTok Star Tianna Robillard Engaged to Cincinnati Bengals Football Player Cody Ford

TikTok star Tianna Robillard and NFL player Cody Ford are engaged!

The two have been public about their romance since around July 2022. Tianna counts more than 1 million followers on her TikTok page. Cody currently plays as an offensive guard for the Cincinnati Bengals.

Tianna took to Instagram on Monday (April 22) to announce the news of her and Cody‘s engagement!

“I get to spend forever with you?! Best day of my life 🤍😭,” she wrote, alongside a video of Cody‘s proposal.

In the clip, Cody can be seen standing in a room decorated with candles and white flowers. Tianna then walked over to him, and Cody got down on one knee before his lover excitedly tried on her shiny new ring.

Under Tianna‘s post, Cody commented, “Best night of my life 💕.”

