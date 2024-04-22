Donnie Wahlberg Sleeps With Wife Jenny McCarthy on FaceTime When They're Not Together

Donnie Wahlberg is opening up about his marriage to wife Jenny McCarthy and how they keep their relationship strong while spending time away from each other.

The 54-year-old actor and his Blue Bloods co-star Bridget Moynahan are appearing on The Drew Barrymore Show this week.

Drew asked Donnie about his wife, saying, “Is it true about the FaceTime…that you guys sleep together on FaceTime?”

Donnie responded, “I’m away most of the year working. She goes to LA and films ‘The Masked Singer,’ I go to New York and film ‘Blue Bloods.’ We live in Illinois, but we now have the luxury of being able to sleep together when we’re apart. So whoever’s going to sleep first just calls the other one. We spend the whole night together when we’re not together and look, it’s not that we’re insecure or that we need to do this, we love to do it.”

He added, “It’s great. It’s like, why not? Right? We’re going to miss each other, why wake up saying, ‘Oh my God, I missed you. I woke up at three in the morning.’ I tell her if you wake up at three in the morning and can’t sleep, just tap me on the shoulder through the phone and I’ll wake up and hang out with you for a while.”

Bridget chimed in and said, “She’s like that extra person at the family dinner because the phone is always there and in-between takes it’s like, ‘Hi, honey. Hi, honey.’ And we’re all, ‘Jenny!’”

