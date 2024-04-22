Hilary Duff Reveals the Questions She's 'No Longer Responding' To

Hilary Duff‘s baby will arrive when the time is right.

The 36-year-old Younger actress, who is currently pregnant with baby No. 4, took to her Instagram Story on Sunday (April 21) to call out people constantly asking when she’s going to give birth.

Keep reading to find out more…“Hi friends — This is meant in the kindest tone (I promise) … I am no longer responding to texts or dm’s about ‘when baby is coming’!” Hilary wrote. “I know everyone is checking in with love and humor, however, trust me … nobody wants it more than me!!!!!”

Hilary announced in December that she’s expecting her fourth child. This will be her third with husband Matthew Koma, with whom she’s daughters, Mae, 3, and Banks, 5. She also shares son Luca, 12, with ex-husband Mike Comrie.

Back in March, Hilary revealed if anymore babies are in her future.