Top Stories
Source Reveals Kim Kardashian's Rumored Reaction to Taylor Swift's 'thanK you aIMee'

Source Reveals Kim Kardashian's Rumored Reaction to Taylor Swift's 'thanK you aIMee'

Andrew Garfield Hold Hands with Dr. Kate Tomas, Seemingly Confirming Dating Rumors

Andrew Garfield Hold Hands with Dr. Kate Tomas, Seemingly Confirming Dating Rumors

Three Stars Exit 'Below Deck Mediterranean' in Season 9 Cast Shakeup

Three Stars Exit 'Below Deck Mediterranean' in Season 9 Cast Shakeup

'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 9' - 8 Queens Announced for Ninth Season!

'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 9' - 8 Queens Announced for Ninth Season!

Apr 23, 2024 at 4:32 pm
By JJ Staff

Zendaya Says No City Feels Like Home These Days, Talks Love for London

Zendaya Says No City Feels Like Home These Days, Talks Love for London

Zendaya is a woman on-the-go these days and she admits that no city currently feels like her true home.

The 27-year-old actress opened up during an interview on Live! with Kelly & Mark on Tuesday morning (April 23) in New York City.

Earlier that morning, Zendaya appeared on Good Morning America alongside her Challengers co-stars Mike Faist and Josh O’Connor.

So, what did Zendaya have to say about her living situation?

Keep reading to find out more…

“These days, I don’t know, I’m just getting off of a press tour. So I’m like, Hotels are my home, you know what I mean? So I don’t quite know. I guess L.A. technically,” Zendaya said.

When asked about spending time in London, where her boyfriend Tom Holland is from, Zendaya said, “It’s a special city.”

Zendaya says driving in London is “very confusing. I’ve been able to drive, but on the other side [of the road]… and the streets. I’m so used to being able to have these massive streets.”

FYI: Zendaya is wearing an Erdem dress and Bulgari jewelry on GMA.

Watch the interview videos below!

Zendaya on Live! – Part 1

Zendaya on Live! – Part 2

Zendaya on Live! – Part 3

Zendaya on GMA
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Zendaya