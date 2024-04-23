Zendaya Says No City Feels Like Home These Days, Talks Love for London

Zendaya is a woman on-the-go these days and she admits that no city currently feels like her true home.

The 27-year-old actress opened up during an interview on Live! with Kelly & Mark on Tuesday morning (April 23) in New York City.

Earlier that morning, Zendaya appeared on Good Morning America alongside her Challengers co-stars Mike Faist and Josh O’Connor.

So, what did Zendaya have to say about her living situation?

“These days, I don’t know, I’m just getting off of a press tour. So I’m like, Hotels are my home, you know what I mean? So I don’t quite know. I guess L.A. technically,” Zendaya said.

When asked about spending time in London, where her boyfriend Tom Holland is from, Zendaya said, “It’s a special city.”

Zendaya says driving in London is “very confusing. I’ve been able to drive, but on the other side [of the road]… and the streets. I’m so used to being able to have these massive streets.”

