'Million Dollar Listing LA' Season 15 - 3 Stars Expected to Return, 2 Not Returning!

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles is one of Bravo‘s hottest shows.

The show first premiered on the network back in 2006, putting the Million Dollar Listing franchise on the map.

The show, which follows the professional and personal lives of realtors in the real estate Industry based in Beverly Hills, Hollywood, and Malibu, isn’t just a hit on its own: it also spawned spin-offs in New York, Miami and San Francisco.

With Season 15 confirmed to be on the way, we’re taking a look at who will likely return – and who confirmed they aren’t coming back.

