Emma Stone Responds to Theories She Called Jimmy Kimmel a 'Prick' During Oscars 2024 Telecast

There's a Big Joe Alwyn Clue That Was Just Dropped

Apr 24, 2024 at 1:50 pm
By JJ Staff

Netflix Is Removing 39 Movies & TV Shows in May 2024, Including All 4 'Hunger Games' Films!

Netflix Is Removing 39 Movies & TV Shows in May 2024, Including All 4 'Hunger Games' Films!

Netflix has released their monthly list of every movie and TV show that will be expiring from the streaming service soon.

Beginning on May 1, 2024, Netflix will be removing 39 total titles. Unfortunately, there are some fan favorites included here. Notably, all four Hunger Games films will be removed next month! Other title leaving are one of the Magic Mike movies, You’ve Got Mail, The Great Gatsby, Split, and more.

Head inside to see the full list of movies and TV shows being removed from Netflix in May 2024…

Everything Leaving Netflix in May 2024:

Leaving 5/1/24
Bennett’s War
Magic Mike’s Last Dance

Leaving 5/2/24
Survive the Night

Leaving 5/3/24
Arctic Dogs

Leaving 5/8/24
Uncut Gems

Leaving 5/9/24
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Leaving 5/10/24
St. Vincent

Leaving 5/11/24
Where the Crawdads Sing

Leaving 5/14/24
Fifty Shades of Black

Leaving 5/19/24
Rosario Tijeras (Mexico): Seasons 1-3

Leaving 5/11/24
Sam Smith: Love Goes – Live at Abbey Road Studios

Leaving 5/22/24
The Boxtrolls

Leaving 5/26/24
Mako Mermaids: An H2O Adventure: Seasons 3-4

Leaving 5/31/24
2012
Boyz n the Hood
Burlesque
The Choice
The Disaster Artist
Forever My Girl
The Great Gatsby
Happy Gilmore
The Hunger Games
The Hunger Games: Catching Fire
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2
The Impossible
Insidious
L.A. Confidential
Lakeview Terrace
The Mick: Seasons 1-2
Noah
Oh, Ramona!
The Other Guys
Silent Hill
Skyscraper
Split
Think Like a Man
Think Like a Man Too
You’ve Got Mail

Did you know only 4 Netflix TV shows have over 1 billion hours of viewing time?
Photos: Netflix
