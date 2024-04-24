Netflix Is Removing 39 Movies & TV Shows in May 2024, Including All 4 'Hunger Games' Films!

Netflix has released their monthly list of every movie and TV show that will be expiring from the streaming service soon.

Beginning on May 1, 2024, Netflix will be removing 39 total titles. Unfortunately, there are some fan favorites included here. Notably, all four Hunger Games films will be removed next month! Other title leaving are one of the Magic Mike movies, You’ve Got Mail, The Great Gatsby, Split, and more.

Head inside to see the full list of movies and TV shows being removed from Netflix in May 2024…

Everything Leaving Netflix in May 2024:

Leaving 5/1/24

Bennett’s War

Magic Mike’s Last Dance

Leaving 5/2/24

Survive the Night

Leaving 5/3/24

Arctic Dogs

Leaving 5/8/24

Uncut Gems

Leaving 5/9/24

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Leaving 5/10/24

St. Vincent

Leaving 5/11/24

Where the Crawdads Sing

Leaving 5/14/24

Fifty Shades of Black

Leaving 5/19/24

Rosario Tijeras (Mexico): Seasons 1-3

Leaving 5/11/24

Sam Smith: Love Goes – Live at Abbey Road Studios

Leaving 5/22/24

The Boxtrolls

Leaving 5/26/24

Mako Mermaids: An H2O Adventure: Seasons 3-4

Leaving 5/31/24

2012

Boyz n the Hood

Burlesque

The Choice

The Disaster Artist

Forever My Girl

The Great Gatsby

Happy Gilmore

The Hunger Games

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2

The Impossible

Insidious

L.A. Confidential

Lakeview Terrace

The Mick: Seasons 1-2

Noah

Oh, Ramona!

The Other Guys

Silent Hill

Skyscraper

Split

Think Like a Man

Think Like a Man Too

You’ve Got Mail

