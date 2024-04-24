Netflix Is Removing 39 Movies & TV Shows in May 2024, Including All 4 'Hunger Games' Films!
Netflix has released their monthly list of every movie and TV show that will be expiring from the streaming service soon.
Beginning on May 1, 2024, Netflix will be removing 39 total titles. Unfortunately, there are some fan favorites included here. Notably, all four Hunger Games films will be removed next month! Other title leaving are one of the Magic Mike movies, You’ve Got Mail, The Great Gatsby, Split, and more.
Head inside to see the full list of movies and TV shows being removed from Netflix in May 2024…
Everything Leaving Netflix in May 2024:
Leaving 5/1/24
Bennett’s War
Magic Mike’s Last Dance
Leaving 5/2/24
Survive the Night
Leaving 5/3/24
Arctic Dogs
Leaving 5/8/24
Uncut Gems
Leaving 5/9/24
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Leaving 5/10/24
St. Vincent
Leaving 5/11/24
Where the Crawdads Sing
Leaving 5/14/24
Fifty Shades of Black
Leaving 5/19/24
Rosario Tijeras (Mexico): Seasons 1-3
Leaving 5/11/24
Sam Smith: Love Goes – Live at Abbey Road Studios
Leaving 5/22/24
The Boxtrolls
Leaving 5/26/24
Mako Mermaids: An H2O Adventure: Seasons 3-4
Leaving 5/31/24
2012
Boyz n the Hood
Burlesque
The Choice
The Disaster Artist
Forever My Girl
The Great Gatsby
Happy Gilmore
The Hunger Games
The Hunger Games: Catching Fire
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2
The Impossible
Insidious
L.A. Confidential
Lakeview Terrace
The Mick: Seasons 1-2
Noah
Oh, Ramona!
The Other Guys
Silent Hill
Skyscraper
Split
Think Like a Man
Think Like a Man Too
You’ve Got Mail
