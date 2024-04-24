Glen Powell & Sydney Sweeney Reveal They Leaned Into Romance & Affair Rumors to Market 'Anyone But You'

Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney are opening up about Anyone But You, and the marketing strategy for the rom-com.

In the film, which grossed over $200 million worldwide at the box office since debuting in theaters in January, after an amazing first date, Bea and Ben’s fiery attraction turns ice-cold–until they find themselves unexpectedly reunited at a wedding in Australia. So they do what any two mature adults would do: pretend to be a couple.

Now, the co-stars are opening up about the rumors of them having an affair leading up to the premiere.

“The two things that you have to sell a rom-com are fun and chemistry,” Glen said in an interview with The New York Times.

“Sydney and I have a ton of fun together, and we have a ton of effortless chemistry. That’s people wanting what’s on the screen off the screen, and sometimes you just have to lean into it a bit — and it worked wonderfully. Sydney is very smart.”

Sydney served as an executive producer through her Fifty-Fifty Films company and was deeply involved in the marketing strategy.

“I was on every call. I was in text group chats. I was probably keeping everybody over at Sony marketing and distribution awake at night because I couldn’t stop with ideas,” she said.

“I wanted to make sure that we were actively having a conversation with the audience as we were promoting this film, because at the end of the day, they’re the ones who created the entire narrative.”

