'Drag Race France' Season 3 Cast Revealed - Returning Judges & 10 Queens Announced

A new season of Drag Race France is on the way!

WOW Presents Plus has announced the queens who will be competing on season three of the French version of RuPaul’s Drag Race, along with which judges will be returning.

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 12 contestant Nicky Doll is back as host for the new season.

“I’m thrilled to come back to the helm of this legendary show and to present to you an absolutely iconic group of queens. Get ready for a high level season, with one key word: TALENT,” Nicky shared in a statement.

In season three, “The mini and maxi challenges are as difficult as ever and will test the queens’ charisma, uniqueness, talent and nerve. A new spin will be added this year with the Nickyphone – a glittery pink phone belonging to Nicky that will ring several times throughout the season to task the queens with ‘surprise challenges.’”

The premiere episode will be “Olympic Queens,” a nod to the upcoming Paris Olympics, and there will be a new component, “The Winner’s Frame,” where the picture of the winner of each week will be framed in the Werk Room, allowing the winner to revel against their competitors.

The winner of the season will receive a crown and scepter with the national colors, which will be embellished with over 5,000 crystals and pearls!

Drag Race France premieres later this year on WOW Presents Plus in the US and select territories worldwide, day-and-date with its local airing in France.

