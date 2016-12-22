Charlie Puth Seemingly Ends Fling with Bella Thorne, Tweets Sympathy for Tyler Posey

Charlie Puth has seemingly ended his fling with Bella Thorne and he has publicly tweeted sympathy for her ex-boyfriend Tyler Posey.

The 25-year-old singer fueled dating rumors with Bella, 19, after they were spotted kissing and holding hands on the beach in Miami this past weekend.

Fans of Tyler tweeted to Charlie that he was still with Bella when they got together and now it seems like the singer regrets his quick fling.

“I don’t know Tyler personally, but I know he shouldn’t be treated this way,” Charlie tweeted.

I can't believe what I'm reading. — Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) December 22, 2016

No one should have their heart messed with like this, and I'm not going to be in the middle of it. — Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) December 22, 2016 I don't know Tyler personally, but I know he shouldn't be treated this way. — Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) December 22, 2016 She told me she was not with him anymore. This is all news to me. https://t.co/Q0Pw1KkBbs — Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) December 22, 2016 I want nothing but peace for all, I'm just removing myself from this. — Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) December 22, 2016

Before these tweets, Charlie tweeted some cryptic messages that seem to have alluded to the newer tweets.