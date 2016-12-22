Top Stories
Charlie Puth Seemingly Ends Fling with Bella Thorne, Tweets Sympathy for Tyler Posey

Charlie Puth Seemingly Ends Fling with Bella Thorne, Tweets Sympathy for Tyler Posey

Ivanka Trump Verbally Attacked on Pre-Christmas Flight

Ivanka Trump Verbally Attacked on Pre-Christmas Flight

Jennifer Lawrence &amp; Chris Pratt Walk Away from Interview After Awkward Question

Jennifer Lawrence & Chris Pratt Walk Away from Interview After Awkward Question

Milo Ventimiglia Drops a Big 'This Is Us' Clue

Milo Ventimiglia Drops a Big 'This Is Us' Clue

Thu, 22 December 2016 at 11:29 am

Charlie Puth Seemingly Ends Fling with Bella Thorne, Tweets Sympathy for Tyler Posey

Charlie Puth Seemingly Ends Fling with Bella Thorne, Tweets Sympathy for Tyler Posey

Charlie Puth has seemingly ended his fling with Bella Thorne and he has publicly tweeted sympathy for her ex-boyfriend Tyler Posey.

The 25-year-old singer fueled dating rumors with Bella, 19, after they were spotted kissing and holding hands on the beach in Miami this past weekend.

BELLA’s DATING TIMELINE: See all the hot guys she has dated!

Fans of Tyler tweeted to Charlie that he was still with Bella when they got together and now it seems like the singer regrets his quick fling.

“I don’t know Tyler personally, but I know he shouldn’t be treated this way,” Charlie tweeted.

BELLA SINGS CHARLIE: The actress sang along to the singer’s songs on Snapchat during their quick relationship

Click inside to read the rest of Charlie Puth’s tweets about the situation…

Before these tweets, Charlie tweeted some cryptic messages that seem to have alluded to the newer tweets.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Bella Thorne, Charlie Puth, Tyler Posey

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • This is what Jennifer Lopez's ex-husband thinks about her possibly dating Drake - TMZ
  • Did Meghan Markle skip out on an interview because of all the Prince Harry dating press? - Gossip Cop
  • Check out Bella Thorne's dating timeline and all the guys she's been linked to - Just Jared Jr
  • Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick may have broke up again - Radar
  • Mariah Carey is once again spending her holidays in Aspen - Lainey Gossip
  • Read an early review of Ben Affleck's new movie Live By Night - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here