Top Stories
Charlie Puth Seemingly Ends Fling with Bella Thorne, Tweets Sympathy for Tyler Posey

Charlie Puth Seemingly Ends Fling with Bella Thorne, Tweets Sympathy for Tyler Posey

Ivanka Trump Verbally Attacked on Pre-Christmas Flight

Ivanka Trump Verbally Attacked on Pre-Christmas Flight

Jennifer Lawrence &amp; Chris Pratt Walk Away from Interview After Awkward Question

Jennifer Lawrence & Chris Pratt Walk Away from Interview After Awkward Question

Milo Ventimiglia Drops a Big 'This Is Us' Clue

Milo Ventimiglia Drops a Big 'This Is Us' Clue

Thu, 22 December 2016 at 5:19 pm

Mormon Tabernacle Choir to Sing at Trump's Inauguration

Mormon Tabernacle Choir to Sing at Trump's Inauguration

The Mormon Tabernacle Choir is set to perform at President-elect Donald Trump‘s upcoming inauguration next month.

The 360-member singing group has performed at five previous inaugurations: the swearing-in ceremonies for Lyndon B. Johnson, Richard Nixon, and George H.W. Bush, in addition to parades for both Bushes and Ronald Reagan.

“The Mormon Tabernacle Choir has a great tradition of performing at the inaugurals of U. S. presidents,” Ron Jarrett, the president of the choir, said in a statement. “Singing the music of America is one of the things we do best. We are honored to be able to serve our country by providing music for the inauguration of our next president.”

In other inauguration news today, The Beach Boys are considering whether they will accept their invitation to perform and Celine Dion has turned down her offer.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Presidential Inauguration, Donald Trump

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • This is what Jennifer Lopez's ex-husband thinks about her possibly dating Drake - TMZ
  • Did Meghan Markle skip out on an interview because of all the Prince Harry dating press? - Gossip Cop
  • Check out Bella Thorne's dating timeline and all the guys she's been linked to - Just Jared Jr
  • Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick may have broke up again - Radar
  • Mariah Carey is once again spending her holidays in Aspen - Lainey Gossip
  • Read an early review of Ben Affleck's new movie Live By Night - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here