Mormon Tabernacle Choir to Sing at Trump's Inauguration

The Mormon Tabernacle Choir is set to perform at President-elect Donald Trump‘s upcoming inauguration next month.

The 360-member singing group has performed at five previous inaugurations: the swearing-in ceremonies for Lyndon B. Johnson, Richard Nixon, and George H.W. Bush, in addition to parades for both Bushes and Ronald Reagan.

“The Mormon Tabernacle Choir has a great tradition of performing at the inaugurals of U. S. presidents,” Ron Jarrett, the president of the choir, said in a statement. “Singing the music of America is one of the things we do best. We are honored to be able to serve our country by providing music for the inauguration of our next president.”

In other inauguration news today, The Beach Boys are considering whether they will accept their invitation to perform and Celine Dion has turned down her offer.