Top Stories
Here's How Celebs Are Celebrating Christmas!

Here's How Celebs Are Celebrating Christmas!

Harrison Ford &amp; 'Star Wars' Actors Send Love to Carrie Fisher

Harrison Ford & 'Star Wars' Actors Send Love to Carrie Fisher

So, Was Rob Kardashian &amp; Blac Chyna' Fight Real or Fake?

So, Was Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna' Fight Real or Fake?

Sat, 24 December 2016 at 12:28 pm

Rick Parfitt Dead - Status Quo Guitarist Dies at 68

Rick Parfitt Dead - Status Quo Guitarist Dies at 68

Rick Parfitt, best known for being the guitarist of the band Status Quo, has died at the age of 68.

The rocker’s family and the band’s manager released a joint statement to announce the sad news. Rick passed away on Saturday (December 24) in Spain.

“He died in hospital in Marbella, Spain as a result of a severe infection, having been admitted to hospital on Thursday evening following complications to a shoulder injury incurred by a previous fall,” the statement read. “This tragic news comes at a time when Rick was hugely looking forward to launching a solo career with an album and autobiography planned for 2017 following his departure from Status Quo’s touring activities on medical advice.”

Click inside to read the rest of the statement…

“He will be sorely missed by his family, friends, fellow band members, management, crew and his dedicated legion of fans from throughout the world, gained through 50 years of monumental success with Status Quo,” the statement continued. “Rick is survived by his wife Lyndsay, their twins Tommy and Lily and Rick’s adult children Rick Jnr and Harry. No further comment will be made at this time and Rick’s family, and the band, ask for their privacy to be respected at this difficult time.”
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Rick Parfitt, RIP, Status Quo

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • See what happened when Ivanka Trump's harasser touched down in San Francisco after his flight - TMZ
  • Did a sex tape featuring Kylie Jenner and Tyga leak online? - Gossip Cop
  • Stream Shawn Mendes' new album Live at Madison Square Garden! - Just Jared Jr
  • Was Leonardo DiCaprio spotted partying with models behind Nina Agdal's back? - Radar
  • Watch Will Smith and Helen Mirren in this very alternative Christmas message - Lainey Gossip
  • Justin Timberlake spills all in his latest interview - The Hollywood Reporter
  • bernice.osbourne

    I’ve generated $84 ,000 by far this year working on-line and consequently I am a full time university student . I’m implementing a business online opportunity I discovered and even I’ve generated such decent cash . It’s seriously user-friendly and also I’m just very delightful that I discovered out regarding it . The potential within this is endless . Here’s what exactly I do>>> http://secure34.weebly.com

  • Faith + 1

    2016 is merciless. R.I.P. Rick

A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here