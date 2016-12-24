Rick Parfitt Dead - Status Quo Guitarist Dies at 68

Rick Parfitt, best known for being the guitarist of the band Status Quo, has died at the age of 68.

The rocker’s family and the band’s manager released a joint statement to announce the sad news. Rick passed away on Saturday (December 24) in Spain.

“He died in hospital in Marbella, Spain as a result of a severe infection, having been admitted to hospital on Thursday evening following complications to a shoulder injury incurred by a previous fall,” the statement read. “This tragic news comes at a time when Rick was hugely looking forward to launching a solo career with an album and autobiography planned for 2017 following his departure from Status Quo’s touring activities on medical advice.”

Click inside to read the rest of the statement…

“He will be sorely missed by his family, friends, fellow band members, management, crew and his dedicated legion of fans from throughout the world, gained through 50 years of monumental success with Status Quo,” the statement continued. “Rick is survived by his wife Lyndsay, their twins Tommy and Lily and Rick’s adult children Rick Jnr and Harry. No further comment will be made at this time and Rick’s family, and the band, ask for their privacy to be respected at this difficult time.”