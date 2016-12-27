'Supergirl' Star Melissa Benoist Files For Divorce From Husband Blake Jenner

Melissa Benoist and her husband Blake Jenner are getting divorced, according to TMZ.

The 28-year-old Supergirl actress and 24-year-old actor first met when they both starred on the final seasons of Glee together.

Blake joined the cast of Glee after winning the role on Oxygen’s The Glee Project.

In the documents filed by Melissa, she cited “irreconcilable differences” for the split and asked to block the court’s ability to give out spousal support to either of them.

Melissa also asked to drop Jenner and change her legal name back to Melissa Benoist.

TMZ reports the couple got married in 2013 though it was reported last year that they tied the knot in March 2015. They do not have any children.