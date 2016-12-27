Top Stories
Will Carrie Fisher's Death Impact 'Star Wars' Episode 8 &amp; 9?

Will Carrie Fisher's Death Impact 'Star Wars' Episode 8 & 9?

These Celebs Walked Red Carpets with Their Kids in 2016!

These Celebs Walked Red Carpets with Their Kids in 2016!

In Remembrance: Celebrity Deaths in 2016

In Remembrance: Celebrity Deaths in 2016

Kris Jenner Showered Khloe Kardashian's Boyfriend with Christmas Gifts

Kris Jenner Showered Khloe Kardashian's Boyfriend with Christmas Gifts

Tue, 27 December 2016 at 8:48 pm

'Supergirl' Star Melissa Benoist Files For Divorce From Husband Blake Jenner

'Supergirl' Star Melissa Benoist Files For Divorce From Husband Blake Jenner

Melissa Benoist and her husband Blake Jenner are getting divorced, according to TMZ.

The 28-year-old Supergirl actress and 24-year-old actor first met when they both starred on the final seasons of Glee together.

Blake joined the cast of Glee after winning the role on Oxygen’s The Glee Project.

In the documents filed by Melissa, she cited “irreconcilable differences” for the split and asked to block the court’s ability to give out spousal support to either of them.

Melissa also asked to drop Jenner and change her legal name back to Melissa Benoist.

TMZ reports the couple got married in 2013 though it was reported last year that they tied the knot in March 2015. They do not have any children.

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Blake Jenner, Divorce, Melissa Benoist

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • How has inauguration news affected Jackie Evancho's sales? - TMZ
  • These are the top 10 celeb weddings of 2016 - Gossip Cop
  • Miley Cyrus explains why she's sad on Christmas - Just Jared Jr
  • The 15 sexiest social media snaps of 2016 - Radar
  • Has Zayn Malik popped the question to Gigi Hadid? - Lainey Gossip
  • Hollywood pays tribute to the late George Michael - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here