Jennifer Lopez & Drake Cuddle Up in New Instagram Pic!

'Supergirl' Star Melissa Benoist Files For Divorce From Husband Blake Jenner

In Remembrance: Celebrity Deaths in 2016

Marc Anthony Has Officially Filed for Divorce

Wed, 28 December 2016 at 2:18 pm

Gwyneth Paltrow Says Chris Martin Would Still 'Take a Bullet' For Her

Gwyneth Paltrow Says Chris Martin Would Still 'Take a Bullet' For Her

Gwyneth Paltrow has the best relationship with her ex-husband Chris Martin.

The 44-year-old recently graced the cover of InStyle magazine, where she opened up about co-parenting 12-year-old Apple and 10-year-old Moses with Chris.

“He’s at my house every single day. We have our own lives but we still have our family life,” she explained.

Gwyneth added, “To this day, Chris would take a bullet for me, even though I’m not his wife. I honestly think Chris and I have contributed something positive to the culture of divorce.”

Despite her close relationship with Chris, Gwyneth‘s new boyfriend Brad Falchuk doesn’t mind because he is in a similar situation.

“He has his own version of it, his own family where it’s not a couple but it’s a family,” she explained, referencing his ex Suzanne Falchuk and their two children.
