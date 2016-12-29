Ashley Greene Is Engaged to Paul Khoury - Watch the Proposal Video!

Congratulations are in order for Ashley Greene and her longtime love Paul Khoury – they just got engaged!

The proposal happened during the couple’s holiday vacation to Australia and Ashley posted a video from the moment when Paul got down on one knee and asked her to marry him.

“This is the most beautiful moment I could have ever hoped for. You’ve successfully made me the happiest, luckiest woman alive. I can’t wait to show you my unfaltering immeasurable love for the rest of our lives. #engaged #💍 #loveofmylife #futurehusband,” Ashley captioned the video on her Instagram account.

Paul also posted the video and said, “I promise to put a smile on your face for the rest of our lives. You complete me in ways I didn’t even know was possible. I love you more than anything and excited to take this next step in life with you! #foreverlove #myfutrewife💍💎 #ShesGonnaBeAKhoury.”

Make sure to watch the video to catch a glimpse of Ashley‘s gorgeous engagement ring!