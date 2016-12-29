DL Hughley Slammed for Tweet About Debbie Reynolds' Death

DL Hughley has received a lot of criticism for a tweet he wrote about the death of Debbie Reynolds.

The legendary actress died one day after her daughter Carrie Fisher and the comedian seems to suggest she would not have died had she been an African-American woman.

“Debbie Reynolds died a day after her daughter did! Black Mama’s don’t die cuz they kids do! They cry and say God don’t make no mistakes!” DL tweeted.

Lots of fans wrote back saying that his tweet was not appropriate. “As a human being you could have more compassion. As a father you could have more heart. As a comedian, you should have a seat,” one person responded.

DL responded to the tweet by saying, “Nah!! As a comedian I should say what I see.” He responded to another person by saying, “Do I actually care what u think of what I said?”