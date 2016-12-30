Ashley Greene Shares Photo of Her Engagement Ring!

Ashley Greene recently got engaged to her longtime love Paul Khoury and now she’s giving us a closeup look at her stunning engagement ring!

The couple is vacationing in Australia right now and they flew to New Zealand for a day, where Paul popped the question.

“I’m SO lucky and SO excited that I get to spend the rest of my life with my best friend ❤️ but the ring doesn’t hurt either. It’s the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen 😍😍,” Ashley captioned the photo on her Instagram account.