Former NFL Star Jeremy Shockey Goes Shirtless in Miami

It looks like former football star Jeremy Shockey is enjoying his New Year’s vacation!

The 36-year-old former NFL player was spotted going shirtless while hanging out at the beach with a group of friends on Thursday (December 29) in Miami Beach, Fla.

Jeremy won two Super Bowls, one with the New York Giants and one with the New Orleans Saints. He ended his football career in 2011 with the Carolina Panthers.

“Always great catching up with this one @vanesssaax3 # HowAboutThoseCanes thisgeneration,” Jeremy captioned the below Instagram pic from his beach day.

A photo posted by Jeremy Shockey (@jeremyshockey) on Dec 29, 2016 at 6:11pm PST

