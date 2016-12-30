Top Stories
The 50 Most Popular Celebrities on Just Jared in 2016

The 50 Most Popular Celebrities on Just Jared in 2016

Jake Gyllenhaal Goes Shirtless in St. Barts for a Surfing Lesson

Jake Gyllenhaal Goes Shirtless in St. Barts for a Surfing Lesson

Serena Williams' Fiance Alexis Ohanian Loves Being Called the 'Luckiest Nerd Of Us All'

Serena Williams' Fiance Alexis Ohanian Loves Being Called the 'Luckiest Nerd Of Us All'

Will T.I. &amp; Tiny Actually Get a Divorce?

Will T.I. & Tiny Actually Get a Divorce?

Fri, 30 December 2016 at 7:13 pm

Rob Gronkowski & Ansel Elgort Party it Up on a Boat in Miami

Rob Gronkowski & Ansel Elgort Party it Up on a Boat in Miami

Shirtless Rob Gronkowski and Ansel Elgort are feeling the beach vibes in Miami!

The 27-year-old NFL star is likely in town because his New England Patriots are facing off against the Miami Dolphins this weekend, though Rob won’t be playing due to his back surgery earlier this month.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Rob Gronkowski

Rob joined the 22-year-old Fault in Our Stars actor for a day of fun in the sun on Thursday (December 29).

Ansel is currently on vacation with his girlfriend Violetta Komyshan.

Also joining in the festivities that day was Jonathan Cheban, Kim Kardashian‘s BFF.

“Love Miami love ❤️,” Ansel shared on his Instagram along with the photo below.

A photo posted by anselelgort (@anselelgort) on

Also pictured inside: The group leaving nightclub promoter David Grutman‘s house after the boat ride.

20+ pictures inside of Rob Gronkowski, Ansel Elgort, and more partying in Miami…

Just Jared on Facebook
ron gronkowski and ansel elgort party it up on a boat in miami 01
ron gronkowski and ansel elgort party it up on a boat in miami 02
ron gronkowski and ansel elgort party it up on a boat in miami 03
ron gronkowski and ansel elgort party it up on a boat in miami 04
ron gronkowski and ansel elgort party it up on a boat in miami 05
ron gronkowski and ansel elgort party it up on a boat in miami 06
ron gronkowski and ansel elgort party it up on a boat in miami 07
ron gronkowski and ansel elgort party it up on a boat in miami 08
ron gronkowski and ansel elgort party it up on a boat in miami 09
ron gronkowski and ansel elgort party it up on a boat in miami 10
ron gronkowski and ansel elgort party it up on a boat in miami 11
ron gronkowski and ansel elgort party it up on a boat in miami 12
ron gronkowski and ansel elgort party it up on a boat in miami 13
ron gronkowski and ansel elgort party it up on a boat in miami 14
ron gronkowski and ansel elgort party it up on a boat in miami 15
ron gronkowski and ansel elgort party it up on a boat in miami 16
ron gronkowski and ansel elgort party it up on a boat in miami 17
ron gronkowski and ansel elgort party it up on a boat in miami 18
ron gronkowski and ansel elgort party it up on a boat in miami 19
ron gronkowski and ansel elgort party it up on a boat in miami 20
ron gronkowski and ansel elgort party it up on a boat in miami 21
ron gronkowski and ansel elgort party it up on a boat in miami 22

Photos: PacificCoastNewsOnline, SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Ansel Elgort, Jonathan Cheban, Rob Gronkowski, Shirtless, Violetta Komyshan

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez have come to a custody decision after divorce was finalized - TMZ
  • Is Nicole Richie really thinking of leaving Joel Madden? - Gossip Cop
  • See what happened during Ross Lynch's 21st birthday celebration in Vegas! - Just Jared Jr
  • Are Beyonce and Jay-Z involved in a nasty feud with Kimye? - Radar
  • Get the latest updates on Jennifer Lopez and Drake's possible budding romance - Lainey Gossip
  • James Cameron gives a sneak peek at Disney's Avatar attraction in behind-the-scenes video - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here