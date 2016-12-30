Rob Gronkowski & Ansel Elgort Party it Up on a Boat in Miami

Shirtless Rob Gronkowski and Ansel Elgort are feeling the beach vibes in Miami!

The 27-year-old NFL star is likely in town because his New England Patriots are facing off against the Miami Dolphins this weekend, though Rob won’t be playing due to his back surgery earlier this month.

Rob joined the 22-year-old Fault in Our Stars actor for a day of fun in the sun on Thursday (December 29).

Ansel is currently on vacation with his girlfriend Violetta Komyshan.

Also joining in the festivities that day was Jonathan Cheban, Kim Kardashian‘s BFF.

“Love Miami love ❤️,” Ansel shared on his Instagram along with the photo below.

Also pictured inside: The group leaving nightclub promoter David Grutman‘s house after the boat ride.

