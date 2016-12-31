Donald Trump Sends New Years Wishes to His 'Many Enemies'

Donald Trump is sending New Years wishes to everyone…including his enemies.

The 70-year-old president-elect took to his Twitter to share his unusual holiday greeting on Saturday (December 31).

“Happy New Year to all, including to my many enemies and those who have fought me and lost so badly they just don’t know what to do. Love!” he wrote on his account.

Donald is set to ring in the new year at his private Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Fla.

He will be hosting a party for hundreds of guests, including celebrities like Sylvester Stallone.