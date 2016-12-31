Top Stories
The 50 Most Popular Celebrities on Just Jared in 2016

The 50 Most Popular Celebrities on Just Jared in 2016

Celebs React to Ronda Rousey's Loss During UFC 207

Celebs React to Ronda Rousey's Loss During UFC 207

Emma Watson Sings from 'Beauty &amp; The Beast' in Official Audio - Listen Now!

Emma Watson Sings from 'Beauty & The Beast' in Official Audio - Listen Now!

Will T.I. &amp; Tiny Actually Get a Divorce?

Will T.I. & Tiny Actually Get a Divorce?

Sat, 31 December 2016 at 12:16 pm

Donald Trump Sends New Years Wishes to His 'Many Enemies'

Donald Trump Sends New Years Wishes to His 'Many Enemies'

Donald Trump is sending New Years wishes to everyone…including his enemies.

The 70-year-old president-elect took to his Twitter to share his unusual holiday greeting on Saturday (December 31).

“Happy New Year to all, including to my many enemies and those who have fought me and lost so badly they just don’t know what to do. Love!” he wrote on his account.

Donald is set to ring in the new year at his private Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Fla.

He will be hosting a party for hundreds of guests, including celebrities like Sylvester Stallone.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Donald Trump

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez have come to a custody decision after divorce was finalized - TMZ
  • Is Nicole Richie really thinking of leaving Joel Madden? - Gossip Cop
  • See what happened during Ross Lynch's 21st birthday celebration in Vegas! - Just Jared Jr
  • Are Beyonce and Jay-Z involved in a nasty feud with Kimye? - Radar
  • Get the latest updates on Jennifer Lopez and Drake's possible budding romance - Lainey Gossip
  • James Cameron gives a sneak peek at Disney's Avatar attraction in behind-the-scenes video - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here