Maureen McCormick & 'Brady Bunch' Cast Reunite at Florence Henderson Memorial Service
The Brady Bunch is back together!
Some of the cast of the hit show had a mini-reunion while attending a memorial service for the late Florence Henderson earlier this week.
Maureen McCormick, who played Florence‘s daughter Marcia on the show, took to Twitter to share some sweet photos from the service.
Maureen was joined by her former cast mates Christopher Knight, who played Peter, Mike Lookinland, who played Bobby, and Susan Olsen, who played Cindy.
“Most beautiful evening with family and friends celebrating our beloved Florence๐๐๐,” Maureen wrote along with the photos.
Most beautiful evening with family and friends celebrating our beloved Florence๐๐๐ pic.twitter.com/OHLHIxXj2Q
— Maureen McCormick (@MoMcCormick7) December 30, 2016