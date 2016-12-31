Top Stories
The 50 Most Popular Celebrities on Just Jared in 2016

Celebs React to Ronda Rousey's Loss During UFC 207

Emma Watson Sings from 'Beauty & The Beast' in Official Audio - Listen Now!

Will T.I. & Tiny Actually Get a Divorce?

Sat, 31 December 2016 at 10:46 am

Maureen McCormick & 'Brady Bunch' Cast Reunite at Florence Henderson Memorial Service

The Brady Bunch is back together!

Some of the cast of the hit show had a mini-reunion while attending a memorial service for the late Florence Henderson earlier this week.

Maureen McCormick, who played Florence‘s daughter Marcia on the show, took to Twitter to share some sweet photos from the service.

Maureen was joined by her former cast mates Christopher Knight, who played Peter, Mike Lookinland, who played Bobby, and Susan Olsen, who played Cindy.

“Most beautiful evening with family and friends celebrating our beloved Florence๐๐๐,” Maureen wrote along with the photos.

Photos: Twitter
