Rose Parade 2017 - Performers & Floats List!
The 128 Rose Parade is currently happening right now and we have the full list of floats and performers set to be featured during the annual New Year’s march!
Hannah Storm and John Anderson are hosting the parade, which opens the 103rd Rose Bowl Game. This year, the No. 5 CFP-ranked Penn State Nittany Lions will take on the No. 9 CFP-ranked USC Trojans in the Rose Bowl. If you didn’t know, the Rose Bowl always takes place on January 1, unless New Year’s Day is on a Sunday. This year of course, the game will take place on a Monday!
Floats
24 Hour Fitness
AIDS Healthcare Foundation
American Armenian Rose Float Association
American Honda Motor Co.
BDK, a Singpoli Affiliate
Burbank Tournament of Roses Association
Cal Poly Universities
California Milk Advisory Board
China Airlines
City of Alhambra, CA
City of Hope
City of Los Angeles
Dole Packaged Foods
Donate Life
Paradiso
Downey Rose Float Association
Farmers Insurance
Kaiser Permanente
Kiwanis International
La Cañada Flintridge Tournament of Roses Association
Lions Clubs International
Lucy Pet
Lutheran Laymen’s League
Miracle-Gro
National Hockey League (NHL)
Netflix
Northwestern Mutual
Occupational Therapy Association of California
Odd Fellows Rebekahs Rose Float
RAGÚ
Rotary Rose Parade Float Committee, Inc.
Shriners Hospitals for Children
Sierra Madre Float Association
South Pasadena Tournament of Roses Association
The Bachelor
The UPS Store, Inc.
Torrance Rose Float Association
Trader Joe’s
Union Bank and the American Heart Association Western States Affiliate
United Sikh Mission
Western Asset Management Company
Marching Bands
Arcadia High School – Arcadia High School Apache Marching Band and Color Guard, Arcadia, CA
Bands of America Honor Band (Representing all 50 States) – Indianapolis, IN
Broken Arrow High School – The Pride of Broken Arrow, Broken Arrow, OK
Escuela Secundaria Tecnica Industrial No. 3 – Buhos Marching Band, Xalapa, Veracruz, Mexico
Foothill High School – Falcon Marching Band, Henderson, NV
Gifusho Green Band – Gifu, Japan
Grove City High School – The Grove City High School Marching Band, Grove City, OH
Lawrence Township – Marching Pride of Lawrence Township, Indianapolis, IN
Los Angeles Unified School District – All District High School Honor Band, Los Angeles, CA
Martin Luther King, Jr. High School – MLK “Kings of Halftime,” Lithonia, GA
Niceville High School – Eagle Pride, Niceville, FL
Ooltewah High School – Ooltewah High School Marching Band, Ooltewah, TN
Pasadena City College Tournament of Roses Honor Band & Herald Trumpets – Pasadena, CA
Pulaski High School – Red Raider Marching Band, Pulaski, WI
The Salvation Army Tournament of Roses Band – Los Angeles, CA
Santa Clara Vanguard – Santa Clara, CA
United States Marine Corps West Coast Composite Band – MCAS Miramar, MCRD San Diego and Camp Pendleton, CA
United States Air Force Total Force Band – Travis Air Force Base, CA
Westlake High School – Chaparral Band, Austin, TX
Equestrians
1st Cavalry Division Horse Cavalry Detachment (Fort Hood, Texas)
Backcountry Horsemen of California – Mid-Valley Unit (Sonora, California)
Budweiser Clydesdales (St. Louis, Missouri)
California Highway Patrol Mounted Patrol Unit (Sacramento, California)
Kern County Sheriff’s Mounted Posse (Bakersfield, California)
Los Hermanos Bañuelos Charro Team (Altadena, California)
Mane Attraction Equestrian Drill Team (Riverside, California)
Medieval Times Dinner and Tournament (Buena Park, California)
The New Buffalo Soldiers (Shadow Hills, California)
The Norco Cowgirls & The Little Miss Norco Cowgirls Rodeo Drill Team (Norco, California)
Philippine Scouts Heritage Society – U.S. Army’s 26th Cavalry Regiment (Los Angeles, California)
Santa Barbara County Sheriff Mounted Enforcement Unit (Santa Barbara, California)
Scripps Miramar Saddlebreds (San Diego, California)
Seven Oaks Farm Miniature Therapy Horses (Hamilton, Ohio)
Spirit of the West Riders (Leona Valley, California)
Union Rescue Mission – Los Angeles (Los Angeles, California)
United States Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard (Barstow, California)
Valley Hunt Club (Pasadena, California)
Victorian Roses Ladies Riding Society (San Diego, California)
Wells Fargo Stagecoaches (Los Angeles, California)