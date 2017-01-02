Rose Parade 2017 - Performers & Floats List!

The 128 Rose Parade is currently happening right now and we have the full list of floats and performers set to be featured during the annual New Year’s march!

Hannah Storm and John Anderson are hosting the parade, which opens the 103rd Rose Bowl Game. This year, the No. 5 CFP-ranked Penn State Nittany Lions will take on the No. 9 CFP-ranked USC Trojans in the Rose Bowl. If you didn’t know, the Rose Bowl always takes place on January 1, unless New Year’s Day is on a Sunday. This year of course, the game will take place on a Monday!

Tune into ABC right now to catch the parade!

Click inside for the full list of performers and floats…

Floats

24 Hour Fitness

AIDS Healthcare Foundation

American Armenian Rose Float Association

American Honda Motor Co.

BDK, a Singpoli Affiliate

Burbank Tournament of Roses Association

Cal Poly Universities

California Milk Advisory Board

China Airlines

City of Alhambra, CA

City of Hope

City of Los Angeles

Dole Packaged Foods

Donate Life

Paradiso

Downey Rose Float Association

Farmers Insurance

Kaiser Permanente

Kiwanis International

La Cañada Flintridge Tournament of Roses Association

Lions Clubs International

Lucy Pet

Lutheran Laymen’s League

Miracle-Gro

National Hockey League (NHL)

Netflix

Northwestern Mutual

Occupational Therapy Association of California

Odd Fellows Rebekahs Rose Float

RAGÚ

Rotary Rose Parade Float Committee, Inc.

Shriners Hospitals for Children

Sierra Madre Float Association

South Pasadena Tournament of Roses Association

The Bachelor

The UPS Store, Inc.

Torrance Rose Float Association

Trader Joe’s

Union Bank and the American Heart Association Western States Affiliate

United Sikh Mission

Western Asset Management Company

Marching Bands

Arcadia High School – Arcadia High School Apache Marching Band and Color Guard, Arcadia, CA

Bands of America Honor Band (Representing all 50 States) – Indianapolis, IN

Broken Arrow High School – The Pride of Broken Arrow, Broken Arrow, OK

Escuela Secundaria Tecnica Industrial No. 3 – Buhos Marching Band, Xalapa, Veracruz, Mexico

Foothill High School – Falcon Marching Band, Henderson, NV

Gifusho Green Band – Gifu, Japan

Grove City High School – The Grove City High School Marching Band, Grove City, OH

Lawrence Township – Marching Pride of Lawrence Township, Indianapolis, IN

Los Angeles Unified School District – All District High School Honor Band, Los Angeles, CA

Martin Luther King, Jr. High School – MLK “Kings of Halftime,” Lithonia, GA

Niceville High School – Eagle Pride, Niceville, FL

Ooltewah High School – Ooltewah High School Marching Band, Ooltewah, TN

Pasadena City College Tournament of Roses Honor Band & Herald Trumpets – Pasadena, CA

Pulaski High School – Red Raider Marching Band, Pulaski, WI

The Salvation Army Tournament of Roses Band – Los Angeles, CA

Santa Clara Vanguard – Santa Clara, CA

United States Marine Corps West Coast Composite Band – MCAS Miramar, MCRD San Diego and Camp Pendleton, CA

United States Air Force Total Force Band – Travis Air Force Base, CA

Westlake High School – Chaparral Band, Austin, TX

Equestrians

1st Cavalry Division Horse Cavalry Detachment (Fort Hood, Texas)

Backcountry Horsemen of California – Mid-Valley Unit (Sonora, California)

Budweiser Clydesdales (St. Louis, Missouri)

California Highway Patrol Mounted Patrol Unit (Sacramento, California)

Kern County Sheriff’s Mounted Posse (Bakersfield, California)

Los Hermanos Bañuelos Charro Team (Altadena, California)

Mane Attraction Equestrian Drill Team (Riverside, California)

Medieval Times Dinner and Tournament (Buena Park, California)

The New Buffalo Soldiers (Shadow Hills, California)

The Norco Cowgirls & The Little Miss Norco Cowgirls Rodeo Drill Team (Norco, California)

Philippine Scouts Heritage Society – U.S. Army’s 26th Cavalry Regiment (Los Angeles, California)

Santa Barbara County Sheriff Mounted Enforcement Unit (Santa Barbara, California)

Scripps Miramar Saddlebreds (San Diego, California)

Seven Oaks Farm Miniature Therapy Horses (Hamilton, Ohio)

Spirit of the West Riders (Leona Valley, California)

Union Rescue Mission – Los Angeles (Los Angeles, California)

United States Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard (Barstow, California)

Valley Hunt Club (Pasadena, California)

Victorian Roses Ladies Riding Society (San Diego, California)

Wells Fargo Stagecoaches (Los Angeles, California)