Top Stories
Ed Sheeran Drops Two New Songs - LISTEN NOW!

Ed Sheeran Drops Two New Songs - LISTEN NOW!

Kim Kardashian Shares Lots of New Family Photos!

Kim Kardashian Shares Lots of New Family Photos!

Hayden Panettiere Shares Video of Her Daughter Kaya Skiing!

Hayden Panettiere Shares Video of Her Daughter Kaya Skiing!

UFC Fighter Amanda Nunes Puts Ronda Rousey on Blast

UFC Fighter Amanda Nunes Puts Ronda Rousey on Blast

Fri, 06 January 2017 at 12:45 am

Serena Williams Cuddles Up with Fiance Alexis Ohanian - Check Out Her Ring!

Serena Williams Cuddles Up with Fiance Alexis Ohanian - Check Out Her Ring!

Serena Williams is showing off her massive engagement ring from fiance Alexis Ohanian!

The 35-year-old tennis star and the 33-year-old Reddit co-founder were all smiles as they enjoyed a sweet date night.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of

As she cuddled up to Alexis, Serena put her gorgeous engagement ring on full display as she sweetly put her hand on Alexis‘ chest.

Serena just announced her engagement to Alexis last week. The two have kept their relationship extremely under wraps – they have been dating for over a year now.
Just Jared on Facebook
serena williams cuddles up with fiance alexis ohanian

Photos: Reddit
Posted to: Alexis Ohanian, Serena Williams

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Fergie shows off her killer bikini body while vacationing with hubby Josh Duhamel on the beach - TMZ
  • Did Taylor Swift drunk-dial ex Calvin Harris? - Gossip Cop
  • The cast of Girl Meets World reacts to the cancellation news - Just Jared Jr
  • Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian's wedding may be off again - Radar
  • This is the latest on the Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's divorce - Lainey Gossip
  • Sarah Michelle Gellar reveals where Buffy would be today - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here