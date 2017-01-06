Serena Williams Cuddles Up with Fiance Alexis Ohanian - Check Out Her Ring!

Serena Williams is showing off her massive engagement ring from fiance Alexis Ohanian!

The 35-year-old tennis star and the 33-year-old Reddit co-founder were all smiles as they enjoyed a sweet date night.

As she cuddled up to Alexis, Serena put her gorgeous engagement ring on full display as she sweetly put her hand on Alexis‘ chest.

Serena just announced her engagement to Alexis last week. The two have kept their relationship extremely under wraps – they have been dating for over a year now.