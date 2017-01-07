Emma Roberts & Lea Michele Shop Together Two Days in a Row!

Emma Roberts and Lea Michele might be done filming Scream Queens, but their friendship has not ended!

The former co-stars were spotted getting in some retail therapy on Friday afternoon (January 6) at Barneys New York in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Emma and Lea were wearing all black after attending Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher‘s funeral to support their friend and co-star Billie Lourd.

The ladies were seen shopping and grabbing lunch at Joans on Third the day before in West Hollywood.

On Friday night, Emma was spotted in a floral jacket while attending her friend Tallulah Willis‘ art exhibition.

