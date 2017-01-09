Top Stories
Golden Globes 2017 - Full Coverage of the Awards Night!

Golden Globes Moments Not Seen on TV - Go Inside the Event!

Celebs React to Trump Calling Meryl Streep 'Over-Rated'

Golden Globes After Parties 2017 - Full Celeb Coverage!

Mon, 09 January 2017 at 3:10 pm

Aaron Taylor-Johnson Went Full Frontal in Unedited Version of 'Nocturnal Animals'

Aaron Taylor-Johnson Went Full Frontal in Unedited Version of 'Nocturnal Animals'

Aaron Taylor-Johnson strips down for his Golden Globe-winning performance in the movie Nocturnal Animals and everyone on set saw a lot more than we saw in the film!

The 26-year-old actor went completely full frontal on set and director Tom Ford‘s unedited version shows every inch of Aaron‘s hot body, but he decided to edit it out for the final cut.

Click inside to read why Tom Ford cut out the nudity…

“He showed a lot more than we used,” Tom told E! News. The reason why it was cut was “because that would have become what everyone only talked about.”

Aaron‘s wife Sam Taylor-Johnson opened up about why she loves the scene in the film.

“I actually love that scene because I know how Aaron felt doing that scene and the nervousness,” Sam said. “I think it’s one of the most cinematically great scenes I’ve seen in awhile.”
Photos: Focus Features, WENN
