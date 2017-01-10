Top Stories
Tue, 10 January 2017 at 12:13 am

Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie Agree to Settle Divorce Privately

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have reached an agreement to keep their divorce proceedings private.

In a joint statement, the former couple revealed that they will be keeping all court documents confidential and be using a private judge.

“The parties and their counsel have signed agreements to preserve the privacy rights of their children and family by keeping all court documents confidential and engaging a private judge to make any necessary legal decisions and to facilitate the expeditious resolution of any remaining issues,” their reps said in a statement.

They added, “The parents are committed to act as a united front to effectuate recovery and reunification.”

The announcement comes just weeks after Brad‘s repeated attempts to keep the documents private and a response from Angelina‘s lawyers.
