'Dirty Dancing,' 'The Catch' & More Gets ABC Premiere Dates

ABC just announced the premiere dates of all their mid-season shows!

Shonda Rhimes‘ TGIT will be returning on January 26, one week later than expected due to the inauguration of Donald Trump.

Other shows that now have premiere dates include The Catch, American Crime, Designated Survivor, and the Dirty Dancing remake starring Abigail Breslin!

Click inside for the full list of premiere dates for ABC’s upcoming shows…

THURSDAY, JANUARY 26

8:00-9:00 p.m. “Grey’s Anatomy”

9:00-10:00 p.m. “Scandal” (Season Six Premiere)

10:00-11:00 p.m. “How to Get Away with Murder”

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 27 – THURSDAY, MARCH 2

9:00-11:00 p.m. “When We Rise”

SUNDAY, MARCH 5

8:00-9:00 p.m. “Once Upon a Time”

9:00-11:00 p.m. “Time After Time” (Two-Hour Premiere)

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 8

10:00-11:00 p.m. “Designated Survivor”

THURSDAY, MARCH 9

10:00-11:00 p.m. “The Catch” (Season Two Premiere)

SUNDAY, MARCH 12

9:00-10:00 p.m. “Time After Time” (Time-Period Premiere)

SUNDAY, MARCH 12

10:00-11:00 p.m. “American Crime” (Season Three Premiere)

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 29

8:30-9:00 p.m. “Imaginary Mary” (Sneak Peek)

TUESDAY, APRIL 4

9:30-10:00 p.m. “Imaginary Mary” (Time-Period Premiere)

WEDNESDAY, MAY 24

8:00-11:00 p.m. “Dirty Dancing”