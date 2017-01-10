Singer Charlotte Church Turns Down Trump's Invite to Sing at Inauguration: 'You're a Tyrant'
Singer Charlotte Church revealed on Twitter that Donald Trump‘s team asked her to perform at his inauguration later this month.
“@realDonaldTrump Your staff have asked me to sing at your inauguration, a simple Internet search would show I think you’re a tyrant. Bye,” Charlotte tweeted, along with four poop emojis. Donald has yet to respond to Charlotte‘s tweet.
The President-elect will be sworn into office on January 20, 2017. So far, Jackie Evancho, Mormon Tabernacle Choir, and the Rockettes are all confirmed to perform.
@realDonaldTrump Your staff have asked me to sing at your inauguration, a simple Internet search would show I think you're a tyrant. Bye💩💩💩💩
— Charlotte Church (@charlottechurch) January 10, 2017