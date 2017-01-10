Top Stories
Tue, 10 January 2017 at 9:45 am

Singer Charlotte Church Turns Down Trump's Invite to Sing at Inauguration: 'You're a Tyrant'

Singer Charlotte Church Turns Down Trump's Invite to Sing at Inauguration: 'You're a Tyrant'

Singer Charlotte Church revealed on Twitter that Donald Trump‘s team asked her to perform at his inauguration later this month.

“@realDonaldTrump Your staff have asked me to sing at your inauguration, a simple Internet search would show I think you’re a tyrant. Bye,” Charlotte tweeted, along with four poop emojis. Donald has yet to respond to Charlotte‘s tweet.

The President-elect will be sworn into office on ‎January 20, 2017. So far, Jackie Evancho, Mormon Tabernacle Choir, and the Rockettes are all confirmed to perform.
