Top Stories
Here's Why Sasha Obama Skipped the Farewell Address

Here's Why Sasha Obama Skipped the Farewell Address

Donald Trump Allegedly Ordered 'Golden Showers' in Russia, Twitter Reacts

Donald Trump Allegedly Ordered 'Golden Showers' in Russia, Twitter Reacts

Joseph Fiennes as Michael Jackson - Watch the Trailer!

Joseph Fiennes as Michael Jackson - Watch the Trailer!

Meek Mill Takes a Really Bad Fall on Ice (VIDEO)

Meek Mill Takes a Really Bad Fall on Ice (VIDEO)

Wed, 11 January 2017 at 8:35 am

Jennifer Aniston Honors Hairstylist Chris McMillan At Marie Claire's Image Maker Awards!

Jennifer Aniston Honors Hairstylist Chris McMillan At Marie Claire's Image Maker Awards!

Jennifer Aniston put on her specs to honor a close friend!

The 47-year-old actress hit the stage to present close friend and hairstylist Chris McMillan with the Icon Award at the 2017 Marie Claire Image Maker Awards held at Catch LA on Tuesday (January 10) in West Hollywood, Calif.

“Chris is a true artist, and after years of working together, he’s become part of my family,” Jennifer said in a statement (via Marie Claire). “He has a remarkable eye and attention to detail. I love watching him work; I love his hands; I love his heart.”

Eight awards were handed out in total that evening, with presentations by Kylie Jenner, Margot Robbie, Jessica Alba, Elizabeth Olsen, and Janelle Monae.

10+ pictures inside of Jennifer Aniston at the 2017 Marie Claire Image Maker Awards
Just Jared on Facebook
jennifer aniston honors hairstylist chris mcmillan at marie claires image maker awards 01
jennifer aniston honors hairstylist chris mcmillan at marie claires image maker awards 02
jennifer aniston honors hairstylist chris mcmillan at marie claires image maker awards 03
jennifer aniston honors hairstylist chris mcmillan at marie claires image maker awards 04
jennifer aniston honors hairstylist chris mcmillan at marie claires image maker awards 05
jennifer aniston honors hairstylist chris mcmillan at marie claires image maker awards 06
jennifer aniston honors hairstylist chris mcmillan at marie claires image maker awards 07
jennifer aniston honors hairstylist chris mcmillan at marie claires image maker awards 08
jennifer aniston honors hairstylist chris mcmillan at marie claires image maker awards 09
jennifer aniston honors hairstylist chris mcmillan at marie claires image maker awards 10
jennifer aniston honors hairstylist chris mcmillan at marie claires image maker awards 11
jennifer aniston honors hairstylist chris mcmillan at marie claires image maker awards 12
jennifer aniston honors hairstylist chris mcmillan at marie claires image maker awards 13

Credit: Charley Gallay; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Jennifer Aniston

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Mariah Carey's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame has been vandalized - TMZ
  • Milla Jovovich has a "girl crush" on Elizabeth Banks - Gossip Cop
  • Ed Sheeran is heading to Carpool Karaoke - Just Jared Jr
  • Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay opens up about her divorce - Radar
  • Ryan Reynolds is one step closer to getting an Oscar! - Lainey Gossip
  • This Is Us creator discusses Toby's fate - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here