Jennifer Aniston Honors Hairstylist Chris McMillan At Marie Claire's Image Maker Awards!

Jennifer Aniston put on her specs to honor a close friend!

The 47-year-old actress hit the stage to present close friend and hairstylist Chris McMillan with the Icon Award at the 2017 Marie Claire Image Maker Awards held at Catch LA on Tuesday (January 10) in West Hollywood, Calif.

“Chris is a true artist, and after years of working together, he’s become part of my family,” Jennifer said in a statement (via Marie Claire). “He has a remarkable eye and attention to detail. I love watching him work; I love his hands; I love his heart.”

Eight awards were handed out in total that evening, with presentations by Kylie Jenner, Margot Robbie, Jessica Alba, Elizabeth Olsen, and Janelle Monae.

